Plane crash kills 2 people on Molokai

A deadly plane crash took the lives of two people four miles west of Molokai airport.

Maui fire officials say the call came in at 11:15 a.m. from the air traffic control tower after they lost communications with a Cessna 206.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer told the Associated Press that the plane crashed due to “unknown circumstances” while on its way to the airport.

Fire crews located the crash site in Maunaloa Valley at 12:12 p.m., there were no survivors.

Officials have confirmed two fatalities inside the aircraft.

The aircraft did appear to have burned after impact. Fire crews extinguished a smoldering fire that was left upon arrival.

Crews reported low clouds and fog to the highway. It was not raining at the time.

An ATV was required to access the area where the aircraft was found due to muddy roads.

Maui police have secured the scene until federal investigators with Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board arrive at the location.