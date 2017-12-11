Ala Moana bathhouse to undergo months-long renovation

A bathhouse at Ala Moana Regional Park closed for major renovations Monday.

The facility is located on the Diamond Head end of the park, near the L&L concession stand.

Planned improvements include the installation of skylights, re-roofing, repairing the tile floor, improving ADA compliance within the restrooms, adding security gates and screens, and replacing the exterior drinking fountain.

The project is expected to finish by summer 2018. No portable toilets will be provided during this time since other bathrooms are located nearby.

The $668,000 contract for the project construction was awarded to Amethyst Builder, Inc.

