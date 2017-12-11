Ask a Specialist: The Holidays and Heart Disease

Did you know there’s an association between the holidays and heart disease? With the holidays in full swing, it can be a very hectic time of the year with shopping, cooking, parties, family, and, if you’re not careful, heart-health issues, too. Learn more about it and find out what can be done for a heart-healthier season with Dr. Zia Khan, clinical cardiologist and the medical director of The Queen’s Heart Physician Practice, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

