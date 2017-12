A broken valve has left dozens of homes in Manoa without water.

The Board of Water Supply says a hydrant was reportedly broken on Woodlawn Drive Monday morning.

As crews worked on repairs, a valve blew, forcing them to shut off the water to roughly 50 homes.

One lane remains closed at Alani Drive and crews are expected to work through the night.

Water wagons are stationed on Woodlawn Drive, Alani Drive, and Akaka Place.