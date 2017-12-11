Gifts for Mom

By Published:

Show mom how much you love her this Christmas by getting her one of these cool gifts selected by Stylist, Crystal Pancipanci:

  1. Instant Pot – $99.99 at Target
  2. Handwritten letters to mom: A Paper Time Capsule -$15 booklet at Eden in Love Boutique
  3. Personalized Jewelry from Love me Knots Hawaii
  4. Rodan & Fields Eye Lash Boost Gift Set
  5. Luxury Hair Care Gift Items from Salon Blanc  – Mention # PANCI to save 15% on all products
  6. Real roses that last a year from Bloom Box Hawaii
  7. Luxury Experience at the Ritz Carlton Residences Waikiki Beach  – Kama’aina get 15% off all services! Just mention Living808!

To make a spa reservation, please dial ext. 89783 or visit www.RitzCarlton.com/Waikiki.

Website: www.pancistyle.com

