Hawaii County releases 2018 park closures, maintenance schedule

The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation announces its 2018 closure schedule for Ahalanui Park, Isaac Kepookalani Hale Beach Park, Kahaluu Beach Park, and Spencer Park at Ohaiula Beach.

Monthly closures are necessary to maintain and repair high-use parks without exposing the public to potential hazards associated with large-scale maintenance work.

Located in Puna, Ahalanui Park will be closed between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, with the exception of the October closure, which will occur on the first Wednesday of that month. The closure dates are:

January 10

February 14

March 14

April 11

May 9

June 13

July 11

August 8

September 12

October 3 (first Wednesday due to schools’ Fall Break)

November 14

December 12

Located in Puna, Isaac Kepookalani Hale Beach Park will be closed on the third Thursday of each month and reopened at 1 p.m. on the following day. Overnight camping permits will not be issued for the night before each closure date. The closure dates are:

January 18

February 15

March 15

April 19

May 17

June 21

July 19

August 16

September 20

October 18

November 15

December 20

Located in North Kona, Kahaluu Beach Park will be closed until 10 a.m. on the first or second Tuesday of each month. The closure dates are:

January 9

February 6

March 6

April 10

May 8

June 5

July 10

August 7

September 4

October 16

November 6

December 4

Located in South Kohala, Spencer Park at Ohaiula Beach will be closed all day on the following dates:

January 10-11

February 7-8

March 14-15

April 11-12

May 15-17

June – No scheduled closures

July – No scheduled closures

August – No scheduled closures

September 11-13

October 17-18

November 14-15

December 12-13

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation administration office at (808) 961-8311 or email parks_recreation@hawaiicounty.gov.