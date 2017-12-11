Holiday items from Hokulani Bake Shop

Marie Lau shows us Hokulani Bake Shop’s holiday products including their mini cupcake platter, bite sized chocolate chip cookie bag, & their seasonal cupcakes (gingerbread, eggnog and champagne flavors).

For larger, more complicated orders, they ask that you place your order either in-store, over the phone or you can email them at info@hokulanibakeshop.com If you just want to place basic cupcake orders, you can order online thru their website and on Eat24hours.com which is the Yelp online ordering portal.

https://www.hokulanibakeshop.com/