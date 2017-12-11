Honolulu mayor backs governor for re-election

Related Coverage Hanabusa to establish campaign committee for 2018 governor run

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is throwing his support behind Gov. David Ige.

The governor has announced he plans to run for re-election next year.

Caldwell says he supports him, having worked closely with him during his first term.

“He’s very process driven, but he does do things and he does it in a way that reflects the values in this community. I think we need folks like that,” Caldwell said. “I think he’s solid. When you think about the tough things he has addressed, there are some very controversial things.”

Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa is expected to run for governor.

In September she announced the formation of her campaign committee, “Hanabusa for Governor.”