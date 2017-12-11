Last, but certainly not least: 81-year-old finishes Honolulu Marathon

Published: Updated:

The last participant to finish the 45th annual Honolulu Marathon did so at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Ayako Hayashi is 81 years old and from Shiki-shi, Japan.

Her official time was 16 hours, 23 minutes, and nine seconds.

While she needed a little help getting to the finish line, Hayashi was all smiles as she received a much-deserved hero’s welcome at Kapiolani Park.

According to marathon officials, Hayashi was one of 32,340 participants who signed up to run in this year’s marathon.

Roughly 14,500 were from Japan, and 4,500 were from the U.S. mainland or international. The rest were local residents.

