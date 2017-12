A man accused of murder appeared in court Monday.

Kamaua Van Gieson, 20, is accused of killing Dustin Molina, 18.

Molina’s body was found on a Maili beach last Tuesday.

Investigators have not yet released a cause of death or given a possible motive.

Van Gieson is also suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend just days before Molina was found dead.

He was not charged in that case.

His bail was confirmed at $1 million.