North Shore murder suspects appear in court

The suspects in the murder of a North Shore woman appeared in court Monday.

Stephen Brown, 23, and Hailey Dandurand, 20, were charged with several counts in connection with the murder of Telma Boinville, 51.

The North Shore woman was found dead in a vacation rental home on Ke Iki Road Thursday.

Both were charged with second-degree murder, burglary, and kidnapping.

Brown was also charged with a probation violation with a bench warrant. His bail was confirmed at $1 million. A judge denied his motion seeking release.

Dandurand had an additional charge of unauthorized possession of personal information. Her bail was confirmed at $500,000.

Boinville was a teacher at Sunset Elementary School, and had been helping a friend clean houses.

Her 8-year-old daughter was with her at the time of her murder, and was found tied up in the home.

