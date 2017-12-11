Saint Louis QB Cordeiro named Gatorade Player of the Year, expected to sign early with ‘Bows

One month after earning the Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award as state player of the year, Saint Louis senior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year on Monday.

Cordeiro is the ninth Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Saint Louis School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Cordeiro as Hawaii’s best high school football player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in December, Cordeiro joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Mitchell Trubisky (2012-13, Mentor High School, Ohio), Greg Olsen (2002-03, Wayne Hills High School, N.J.), Matthew Stafford (2005-06 Highland Park High School, Texas), Harrison Smith (2006-07 Knoxville Catholic High School, Tenn.), Latavius Murray (2007-08, Onondaga High School, N.Y.), Brock Osweiler (2008-09, Flathead High School, Mont.) and Leonard Fournette (2014-15 & 2012-13, St. Augustine High School, La.).

The 6-foot, 175-pound senior dual-threat quarterback accounted for 3,611 total yards and 39 touchdowns, leading the Crusaders to a 10-0 record and their second straight Open Division state title. In his first year as a starter following the departure of former teammate and 2016 Hawaii Gatorade Football Player of the Year, Tua Tagovailoa, Cordeiro shined, passing for 3,157 yards and 29 touchdowns, throwing just eight interceptions while also rushing for 454 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Verbally committed to the University of Hawaii since the summer, Cordeiro remains committed to the Rainbow Warriors and told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that he will more than likely sign with the ‘Bows on December 20th, which starts the early national letter of intent signing period.

“Me and my parents are talking about it and I want to sign early because I want to go to UH, I want to stay home, that’s where I belong. I think I’m going to sign early” said Cordeiro.

Cordeiro has maintained a 3.04 GPA in the classroom. He has verbally committed to play football on scholarship at the University of Hawaii in the fall of 2018.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Cordeiro joins recent Gatorade Hawaii Football Players of the Year Tua Tagovailoa (2016-17, Saint Louis School), Vavae Malepeai (2015-16, Mililani High School), McKenzie Milton (2014-15, Mililani High School), Larry Tuileta (2013-14 & 2012-13, Punahou School), Steven Lakalaka (2011-12, Punahou School), Marcus Mariota (2010-11, Saint Louis High School), and Andrew Manley (2009-10, Leilehua High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Cordeiro will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support. 12 spotlight grants – one for each sport – will be announced throughout the year.

Previous School Winners

2016-17 Tua Tagovailoa, QB

2010-11 Marcus Mariota, QB

2000-01 Pes Pesefea Fiaseu, RB

1997-98 & 1996-97 Jason Gesser, QB

1994-95 George Ornellas, WR

1993-94 Vavae Tata, DT

1992-93 Viliami Maumau