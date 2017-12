Just in time for the holidays, the Department of Health is promoting a new recipe book! The Choose Healthy Now Recipe Book is bringing healthy eating to your homes, so you can prepare simple, good-for-you recipes to enjoy with your family. Lola Irvin, Department of Health Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division Administrator, and Dawn Ige, First Lady of Hawaii, joined us this morning with all of the details and we even put together one of the dishes from the book.