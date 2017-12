There is something new and very festive at Ala Moana Center right now. It’s The Christmas Bar Hawaii! The Christmas Bar is a pop-up bar that is serving holiday themed drinks and a lot of Christmas spirit. Michael Miller, a partner in The Christmas Bar Hawaii, joined us with all of the details this morning.

The Christmas Bar:

Open from now til December 31, 2017

10:30am – 11:00pm (sometimes later)

Ala Moana Shopping Center – Ewa Wind (in the old Magnolia Bakery)