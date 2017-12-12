Diver recalls close call with Kauai shark

By Published: Updated:

A close call for some divers off Kauai after they came face to face with a massive tiger shark.

It was all caught on camera.

Talon Jeffries,16, and a friend were diving in a spot near the Waipouli shopping Center when he says the shark grabbed his line.

He estimates the shark was about 20 feet long and was only about 75-feet away.

“It was just so much strength. It was crazy. Like a football player tackling me at top speed,” said Jeffries.

Talon says he was just about to release his line when a nearby boat came to help… and the shark swam away.

Despite the close encounter, Talon says he’s not afraid to get back in the water again.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s