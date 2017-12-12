Diver recalls close call with Kauai shark

A close call for some divers off Kauai after they came face to face with a massive tiger shark.
It was all caught on camera.
Talon Jeffries,16, and a friend were diving in a spot near the Waipouli shopping Center when he says the shark grabbed his line.
He estimates the shark was about 20 feet long and was only about 75-feet away.
“It was just so much strength. It was crazy. Like a football player tackling me at top speed,” said Jeffries.
Talon says he was just about to release his line when a nearby boat came to help… and the shark swam away.
Despite the close encounter, Talon says he’s not afraid to get back in the water again.