Handcrafted items by Hawaii inmates for sale at holiday showcase

By Published: Updated:

Looking for handmade gifts this holiday season?

Products made by Hawaii inmates will be featured in the Hawaii Correctional Industries Holiday Showcase Sale.

Shoppers can browse one-of-a-kind items, like handcrafted wooden bowls, clocks, quilts, even furniture.

Fresh produce from the prison farm will also be on sale.

The showcase sale will take place Friday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hawaii Correctional Industries sales showroom at 801 Dillingham Boulevard, on the second floor above Max of Manila Restaurant.

Click here for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s