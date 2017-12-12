Handcrafted items by Hawaii inmates for sale at holiday showcase

Related Coverage Inmates enter retail industry with unique, handmade goods

Looking for handmade gifts this holiday season?

Products made by Hawaii inmates will be featured in the Hawaii Correctional Industries Holiday Showcase Sale.

Shoppers can browse one-of-a-kind items, like handcrafted wooden bowls, clocks, quilts, even furniture.

Fresh produce from the prison farm will also be on sale.

The showcase sale will take place Friday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hawaii Correctional Industries sales showroom at 801 Dillingham Boulevard, on the second floor above Max of Manila Restaurant.

