Hawaii island couple shares story of survival after being swept out to sea

A Hawaii island couple survived more than 17 hours adrift at sea by holding onto a piece of driftwood surrounded by sharks for much of the ordeal.

Amanda Lindsey and Johnsten Cummings say last Thursday was like any other day. Cummings went to work, came home, and the couple decided to go fishing.

They visited a spot they go to often near Kukuihaele in Honokaa.

There were there for about a half hour when Cummings got his first bite and that’s when everything changed.

“I hooked up on a fish, was trying to bring it in, went to the edge, almost got it out, and then a wave came from the back and pushed me in,” Cummings said.

The couple had devised a plan in case either one of them fell into the ocean. Lindsey immediately jumped into action.

“I saw him. I didn’t know if he was hurt,” Lindsey said. “He could hear me yelling at him to swim out, so I ran to our bag. I got a rope. I latched it onto something, and I tried to throw it out at him, and a wave came and knocked me in too.”

They were swept off the rocks at around 4 p.m. Lindsey says they tried to swim back in, but the water was too rough.

“We tried to time the waves to get back up on the rocks and he tried, because he’s stronger than I am,” she said. “He was trying to pull himself up, but the surge was too strong, so we kind of just floated out there for a while to think of what are we going to do. … (Cummings) told me we just have to wait it out. We’re going to have to survive.”

They were terrified, but say they tried to distract themselves.

“We had a few jokes,” said Cummings. “We had some weird conversations, and we just kept talking to each other and asked if we were okay.”

They attempted to swim into Waipio Valley but couldn’t make it past the point.

“At that point, it was probably about 3 o’clock in the morning and we were just exhausted,” Lindsey said. “We kind of both started to come quiet and that’s when I noticed there were sharks around us. I could see the fin swim past us. It was really weird. We both kind of knew they were there.”

The couple drifted past Waipio overnight and the current shifted, carrying them back toward Waipio at dawn.

With the sunrise came a feeling of relief and hope. The couple said several helicopters flew over them before one finally spotted them.

“We were splashing around and he passed too,” Lindsey explained. “We saw him come back and we were just so relieved that someone saw us. We were overwhelmed with feelings, and we knew that we were going to be okay and just started laughing to each other.”

Cummings said he definitely learned one thing from the experience: “Never take your eyes off the water, like they say. Been hearing that all my life. I just got distracted.”

Lindsey and Cummings said their rescue was emotional and they are forever grateful to Ryan Moeller, the helicopter pilot who spotted them. The couple plans to meet Moeller on Wednesday.

Moeller says he almost didn’t fly over the ocean that day, but something told him to. He says he believes a higher power was watching over all of them that day.