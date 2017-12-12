Iconic trailer gets intricate upgrade as part of theater’s centennial celebration

If you’ve seen any movie at Consolidated Theatres, you’ve probably also seen the iconic trailer that plays before it.

Hula dancers gather at sunset to perform on a remote, rocky shoreline as waves crash in the distance.

Legendary music producer Jon de Mello was the mastermind behind the iconic trailer.

“I said it should be sense of place. We live here. We’re local. We have surf, we have water, we have hula, we have all of that. Let’s push that into a minute, and they gave me free reign,” he said.

The clip was shot at Lanai Lookout on Oahu 25 years ago.

The male dancers were from Robert Cazimero’s halau, while the women danced for the late Leinaala Kalama Heine.

Reggie Keaunui and Healii Heine are two of the original dancers who still get recognized to this day.

“Funny story, I was a stand-in. My sister was originally asked to come and do this, but she was in college and had a midterm, so I filled in and ended up being part of a great opportunity,” Heine said. “(Now) when we go places, they’re like, ‘Eh, you’re the one from the Consolidated.'”

The trailer was made to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary. Heine says it was only supposed to play for a year.

Twenty-five years later, it’s still playing, and now better than ever. Consolidated Theatres gave the trailer an upgrade for its 100th anniversary.

The footage was restored to pristine condition in an intricate remaster process, and played during a private screening at the Ward theater complex Tuesday night.

“For me, the biggest thing was the sound. The picture was clearer and they accomplished that, but I was impressed with the sound,” Keaunui said.

“Can you believe it’s been played in the theaters after all this time?” KHON2 asked.

“No, but you know, I’m happy it is,” Keaunui replied.

“It looks beautiful. They really did a pristine job at restoring frame by frame, and the music is powerful,” de Mello said.

The remastered trailer will make its public debut before “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which opens Dec. 14.