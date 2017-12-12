Kahului man killed in motorcycle crash in Haiku

A Kahului man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Haiku Monday.

It happened at around 6:10 p.m. on W. Kuiaha Road north of Nahe Road.

The Maui Police Department says the man was riding northbound on a black 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he drifted onto the right shoulder and hit the guardrail.

Police say he was thrown from the motorcycle, which continued across the southbound lane and came to a rest on the opposite grass shoulder.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as Dean Line Sr., 64. They say he was not wearing a helmet.

An investigation is underway to determine if speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is Maui County’s 17th traffic fatality for 2017 as compared to 23 at the same time last year.