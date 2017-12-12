Kaneohe Elementary names building after former U.S. senator

Kaneohe Elementary is honoring a respected longtime lawmaker and former principal.

The school’s administration office building was named after former U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka.

A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday for the Senator Daniel K. Akaka Administration Office.

Many know Akaka as a lawmaker who represented Hawaii in the U.S. Congress from 1977 to 1990 and in the U.S. Senate from 1990 to 2012.

But he was also an educator, and served as Kaneohe Elementary’s principal from 1965 to 1968.

School officials say he left an indelible impression.

“He wants to thank all of you from the heart for this honor,” said Akaka’s daughter, Millannie Mattson. “He said he’s truly honored and blessed and gave out a big ‘Wow!’ He couldn’t believe it.

“When Dad assigned as principal of Kaneohe Elementary School, it was considered the largest populated school in the state of Hawaii. …

With this assignment, there were new education ideas. He remembers having portable classrooms to accommodate all the students — he thinks about 1,300 of them. His curriculum included team teaching, which was a format using each teacher’s strongest potential, whether it be English, math, music, to teach that subject, because he felt that if you were strong in any particular subject, then that would be something near and dear to you, something you like, something you were good at, and something you could pass on, a good teaching element for the students.

“My dad always talked about living with aloha and using it to make the world a better place to live in. He used the spirit of aloha with the teachers and the students. He was proud of the school, proud of its administration, proud of the teachers, proud of the students, and proud of the community.”

The former senator was not able to attend Tuesday’s ceremony.

His family says he’s in the hospital.