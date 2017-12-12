Residents protest city’s plan to remove crosswalks used often by kids

The city wants to remove four crosswalks in Makakilo.

But the neighborhood board chair is worried that will put people, especially children, in danger and she wants the city to reconsider.

The crosswalks are located along Makakilo Drive at the following intersections: Aoloko, Newa, and Nohohale streets, and Kinohi Place.

The city sent out a letter saying a study shows that not enough people use the crosswalks.

But Evelyn Souza, chairwoman of the Makakilo, Kapolei, Honokai Hale Neighborhood Board, disagrees.

There are no traffic lights at these intersections and Souza tell us even for adults, crossing can be dangerous.

“I think it’s ridiculous to think that a kid has to walk through three, four, six lanes of crossing and get to the other side is precarious,” she said.

The safest thing to do is cross at an intersection with a traffic light, but the closest one is quite a bit away.

The city Department of Transportation Services sent out a letter the neighborhood board saying that under the Complete Streets Design Manual, an engineering study was done.

It shows that the marked crosswalks are not justified due to insufficient pedestrian volumes.

“Is it your feeling that actually a good amount of people use those (crosswalks), especially kids?” KHON2 asked.

“Yes, I do,” Souza said. “School bus, especially.”

Souza says the residents in the area have a lot of children who get picked up and dropped off by school buses from Kapolei Middle School.

Many of them have to cross Makakilo Drive.

“I’d like for you to have a kid that uses that crosswalk. I’d like for you to watch that traffic come down that hill and they’re going 40, 50 (miles per hour), and it’s precarious,” Souza said.

A spokesman for Kapolei Middle School says the school has no position on whether the crosswalks should be removed.

We also checked with the city to find out when the crosswalks will be removed and what other crosswalks are being considered, but have not yet received a response.