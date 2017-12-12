Superpower Academy offers keiki hands-on projects, activities

Do you have a child who would love to be a superhero?
Your child can join a secret league who are training to save the world! It’s called the Superpower Academy, and Pamela Joe, founder, joined Take2 to talk about the educational program.
