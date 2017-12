CAN OR NO CAN?! is the Living808 game show that pairs two viewers in a competition for fun prizes. Winners have a chance to win our grand prize, a trip for two to Las Vegas.

In today’s competition, contestants Jonathon and Bryce head to Camp Erdman and give it their best shot – as they compete in a game of archery.

If you’d like to apply to be a contestant on CAN OR NO CAN please fill out an application at http://khon2.com/can-or-no-can/.

http://www.ymcahonolulu.org/camp_erdman