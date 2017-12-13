KHON2 is celebrating the 65th anniversary of our very first broadcast by digging deep into our archives.

In 1952, Hawaii was emerging post-World War II to become America’s 50th state.

Over the next six and a half decades, Hawaii has continued to evolve, growing in construction, education, tourism, and technology.

KHON2 has been there for all of the state’s milestone events, reporting on the stories that mattered most to our island community.

Join Joe Moore, Pamela Young, and the KHON2 News team as we commemorate Hawaii’s history with a half-hour tour through events that shaped our islands.

“Hawaii’s Heritage: Yesterdays and Tomorrows” premieres Thursday, Dec. 14, at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.

The special will re-air Friday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 p.m. on Hawaii’s CW; Saturday, Dec. 16, at 8:30 p.m. on KHON2; Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 10:30 p.m. on Hawaii’s CW, and Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.