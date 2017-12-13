How to watch one of the year’s top meteor showers

If you’re up late Wednesday or early Thursday morning, keep an eye out for one of the year’s top meteor showers.

The Geminid meteor shower will be peaking overnight with rates as high as one or two meteors per minute.

“You want to look toward the Gemini constellation. That’s why they’re called Geminids. It’s because they kind of radiate out from the Geminid constellation, specifically the star, Castor,” explained Hadley Andersen with Bishop Museum. “(However) you should be looking everywhere. You don’t have to focus on just one area. Meteor showers happen all over the night sky.”

The shower will reach its peak from midnight to dawn, however Andersen says the best time for viewing is between 10:30 a.m. and midnight. Once the moon starts to rise, the view will dim.

Our own Justin Cruz says conditions will be practically perfect for viewing. You don’t need any special equipment to see the shower. Just make sure you dress warmly as temperatures will be cool.

“Just really find a comfortable place to see a really broad view of the night sky, find maybe a lawn chair you can lay back in, make yourself a cup of coffee, and enjoy the show,” Andersen added.

If you can’t stay up late, you’ll still have a few more days to view the shower.

The Geminid meteor shower occurs every December, when the earth passes through a trail of dusty debris shed by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon.

The debris burns up when it runs into the earth’s atmosphere, creating shooting stars.