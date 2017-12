Kuhina Street is closed at Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach due to a downed utility pole.

Use Hanakahi Street or North Road to exit this neighborhood.

A power outage was also reported in Ewa Beach due to the same downed utility pole.

The outage was first reported at 2:57 a.m. leaving about 1,000 customers without power.

Around 4 a.m. power was restored to 575 customers.

The remaining 429 customers will be without power while crews make repairs.

More details to follow.