Laulima: Drug-addicted mother leaves homeless teen to care for siblings

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

A homeless teen caring for her siblings could use a helping hand this holiday season.

She is 19 years old, homeless, and living in a tent with her two younger brothers, ages 6 and 8.

She’s been their primary caregiver for years now as their mother became a heavy drug addict. She and her brothers have been in a self-support camp for going on two years.

She says her brothers love to fish, so fishing poles would be great for them. They also love to play with cars, so maybe remote control cars or helicopters would be fun (clothing sizes 6-8, shoes size 13).

She says they have their dog with them as well, and he helps a lot to brighten their day. A dog leash, dog shampoo, food, and a nail cutter would be good.

She says blankets and towels would be very helpful, and grocery story gift cards. For herself, it would be a treat to have a hand bag and maybe makeup.

She says really anything would make their holidays brighter.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-391.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.