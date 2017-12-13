Lifelong dream becomes reality thanks to Habitat for Humanity and KHON2

Related Coverage KHON2 joins Habitat for Humanity house build



Leve Watson, 70, lived most of his childhood in public housing. His family wasn’t rich, but they always had a roof over their heads.

One of his lifelong goals was to own his own home.

Now, standing inside of his new kitchen, he’s living in a dream.

On Saturday, a dedication will be held. He will receive the keys, and it will be official. Watson will be a homeowner.

But it’s been a long road to make it to this point.

Watson says he’s waited decades for this moment: “Without a home, you don’t have order, and you need order in a home. But you got to have the home first, and not all of us are fortunate that way, so we keep moving forward and hoping that day will come.”

Watson reached out to Honolulu Habitat for Humanity over a year ago. Operations manager TJ Joseph explained the process and the requirements.

“When our families come to us, there are three things that we look for,” explained Joseph. “A need as well as the ability to repay the loan that we are going to work with them to repay this mortgage. Our homes are not given. It’s really a hand up as opposed to a hand out.”

The third requirement is called sweat equity. “It’s called the willingness to partner. Our families actually do 50 hours of sweat equity before they start their home. That’s for us to get to know the family, and the family has an opportunity to give back,” Joseph said.

More than 300 volunteers spent over 4,000 volunteer hours working on Leve’s two-bedroom home.

“That’s what makes this not only about the home, it’s about the community that builds the home,” Joseph said, “and about the homeowner that makes it the house that they’re going to live in for the rest of their lives.”

Back in June, KHON2 employees pitched in to help build Leve’s home as part of our company’s Founder’s Day.

Working alongside the volunteers is one of the things Leve remembers most. “Working with the volunteers, men and women and their kids, and everything. That was awesome,” he said.

“Our homeowner is our partner family,” Joseph said. “They’re actually building their home with us. They are there every day, working side by side with the volunteers to make their dreams of homeownership a dream come true.”