Maglio earns AVCA All-America Second Team honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball middle hitter Emily Maglio was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association second team All-America on Wednesday morning. The three-time all-Big West first team player is the 30th Rainbow Wahine and first UH women’s volleyball player from Canada to earn AVCA All-America honors. Maglio joins elite company as she is just the 13th UH middle hitter to earn the national honor. Maglio was the only player from the Big West to earn All-America recognition this year and the only player from a non-“power five” conference school to make the first or second team.

Maglio led the Big West Conference for the second-straight season in total blocks (155) and blocks per set (1.46). She also was second in the league and led UH with a .381 hitting percentage (355K-71E-745TA). Her 355 kills, 3.35 kills per set, 24 solo blocks, 130 block assists, 155 total blocks, and 1.46 blocks per set average were all career-highs for the Canada-native. She also led UH with 22 double-digit kill matches and recorded her first two career double-doubles against Cal Poly and at Long Beach State this season. Coming into this week, Maglio was ranked 15th in the NCAA DI in blocks per set and tied for 24th in total blocks.

Maglio has been a fixture in UH’s starting lineup the last three years. She started Hawai’i’s last 81-straight matches, dating back to her sophomore year in 2015. Maglio has recorded at least one block in her last 87 matches played. This year, she was twice named by the Big West as the league’s Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 9, Oct. 16) and earned her first career BWC Player of the Week award on Nov. 6.

It is the third straight season that UH has had a player earn All-America honors. Last season Nikki Taylor was also named to the second team while Maglio was named All-American honorable mention. The Rainbow Wahine have had 14 players receive the prestigious accolade in the last 10 years.

Each of the three AVCA All-America Teams is comprised of 14 athletes. The awards will be presented on Dec. 15 in Kansas City, Mo. at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet. The event is held in conjunction with the 2017 AVCA Convention.

Cal Poly’s senior setter Taylor Nelson (Big West Player of the Year), outside hitting sisters Adlee and Torrey Van Winden, and UC Santa Barbara’s Lindsey Ruddins were all named honorable mention.

#HawaiiWVB