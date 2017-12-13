Mariota apologizes for being ‘rude and inappropriate’ to the media

Saint Louis graduate Marcus Mariota admits he wasn’t at his best when speaking to the media following the Tennessee Titans’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

Playing through a sprained left knee, the Heisman Trophy winner threw two interceptions in a game that ended in a 7-12 loss at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

After the game, his interaction with a reporter was brief:

Reporter: “You seem more downtrodden than I’ve seen you after some losses over your career. Why does this one kind of hurt more, or am I reading into it?”

Mariota: “Nah, I’m just pissed off, that’s all.”

Reporter: “Can you expand on that a little bit?”

Mariota: “We just lost.”

While the response may seem mundane coming from anyone else other than Mariota, the Titans quarterback apologized to the media following a team practice Wednesday.

Mariota: “Real quick, I just want to say I’m sorry for the way I handled the press conference. I know not everybody who was there is here, but I was rude and inappropriate, and I just want to say, I apologize for that.”

Reporter: “I’m not speaking for everybody, but I didn’t find you rude or inappropriate.”

Mariota: “I appreciate that.”

Reporter: “That’s just the competitive side coming out. You don’t like to lose, I guess.”

Mariota: “Yeah, it’s funny, because I got an earful of it from my mom, so that’s how I was raised, and I appreciate you guys understanding.”

Reporter: “Is that primarily over you saying you were pissed?”

Mariota: “Yeah, probably.”

Mariota also echoed what he said after the game, placing the blame on his shoulders and not his injury.

You can credit his parents, Toa and Alana, for instilling his humble background.

The Titans remain on the road, and are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Mariota will face off against his former University of Oregon teammate and Punahou graduate DeForest Buckner.

Kickoff is set for 11:25 a.m. Hawaii time.

Video provided by KHON2’s sister station, WKRN, in Nashville.