Mililani High School is warning parents of a recent incident where students were assaulted.

The school says it happened near campus Monday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Two female students were assaulted near an auto shop on Kipapa Drive. Both were not seriously hurt.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20’s with short black hair, a mustache, and he was wearing red star wars pajamas.

Call Honolulu police if you have any information.