Suspect arrested after man stabbed in Honokaa

Hawaii island police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man after an argument.

It happened Tuesday, Dec. 12, prior to 8:24 p.m.

According to police, a 34-year-old Honokaa man arrived at the Hale Hoola Hamakua emergency room with stab wounds to his body.

He told police that he and the suspect were sitting in his vehicle on Kamakawiwoole Church Road when he was attacked following a disagreement.

The victim was eventually taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital where he remains in guarded condition.

Police tracked down the suspect, Michael Varize Jr., 29, also of Honokaa. He was arrested in Waimea at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, for second-degree assault.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has any information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.