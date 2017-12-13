The Big Give: Tracey Idica

Amazing. Strong. Superwoman.

That’s how the next recipient of KHON2’s The Big Give is described by her daughter.

Brianna Idica wrote in to us to tell us about all the things her mother does without ever expecting anything in return.

Tracey Idica is a three-time breast cancer survivor who is always there for her family.

“The reason I nominated my mom is she’s the most giving person. She definitely deserves it. She’s a great mom, grandma, and teacher, and especially a friend to anyone who needs it,” Brianna Idica said. “She doesn’t get recognition enough, honestly. She deserves the world, and I wish I could give her the world, but this is part of it.”

Tracey Idica is also a longtime teacher and educator, so we decided to surprise her at Aiea High School.

“I think she’s going to be speechless,” said principal David Tanuvasa.

Our Big Give to Idica was a year’s worth of gas, courtesy of Aloha Petroleum.

“I do a lot of driving. I live in Ewa Beach. This is awesome, thank you,” she said.