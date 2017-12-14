Aloha Petroleum partners with KHON2 for The Big Give

Related Coverage The Big Give: Tracey Idica

KHON2 is all about “Working for Hawaii” and that’s why we started “The Big Give.” It’s a chance for KHON2 to give back to folks who are deserving for any number of reasons.

This week, we meet our third recipient, Tracey Idica. Tracey was nominated by her daughter Brianna who told us her mom is a three-time cancer survivor who is always helping others without asking for anything in return. She’s also a devoted teacher who has been nationally recognized for her work in Hawaii’s public schools.

Howard Dashefsky and Marisa Yamane presented Tracey with her big surprise – a year’s worth of free gas, donated by Aloha Petroleum.