Experts weigh factors that can lead to wrong decisions at a young age

So young with so much to lose.

The suspects in the senseless and brutal murders of Telma Boinville and Dustin Molina were all under 24 years old.

KHON2 spoke to Dr. Marie Vorsino, a psychologist with Parents and Children Together (PACT), to see what might contribute to a person committing such a heinous crime.

“So many factors,” Vorsino said. “I think a lot of times it’s just hard to understand.”

Vorsino added that “risk factors can be violence in the home, violence in school, undiagnosed mental health issues. They’re not getting the treatment they need to address those issues.”

Vorsino also talked about how social media has changed the family dynamic.

“I think that has definitely impacted not only children’s lives but our families lives as well,” she said. “Parents as well are on Facebook and that attention in the past might have been provided to the kids and to the family.”

KHON2 asked if there are any red flags parents should look for.

“Fighting in school, poor relationships with teachers or adults or peers, small run-ins with the law, and they may be picked up for stealing or disorderly conduct or something and then it just starts to escalate. Running away can be a very good indicator that things are going on,” Vorsino said.

Alika Campbell, program coordinator for Hale Kipa Youth Outreach, has worked with runaways in Waikiki for over two decades.

“I really don’t think it’s a generational thing. I really think it’s more of a brain development and maturation sort of issue,” Campbell said.

“They are still learning how to navigate the world,” Vorsino said. “They are still learning how to process information, so I think that’s kind of an important piece to remember too. We see them as, society sees them as an adult, (but) until about 26, 27, they’re transitioning into adulthood.”

Vorsino says it’s always a good idea for parents to keep communication open with their teens and to seek help if and when they need it.

Here are some links to resources for families: