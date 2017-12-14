Governor Abercrombie’s gift from Joe Moore

By Published:

This week, KHON2 marks the 65th anniversary of our first broadcast and to celebrate, we’ve been looking back at Hawaii’s Heritage,  Our Yesterdays and Tomorrows. This morning on Wake Up 2day, former Governor Neil Abercrombie joined us in studio to reflect back on the last six decades in Hawaii.

Governor Abercrombie arrived here a month after statehood in September 1959 and started your political career in 1975 when he  won a seat in the State House of Representatives.

Abercrombie has had a close relationship with KHON2 over the years, including a special friendship with anchor Joe Moore, who gave Abercrombie a gift many years ago.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s