Governor Abercrombie’s gift from Joe Moore

This week, KHON2 marks the 65th anniversary of our first broadcast and to celebrate, we’ve been looking back at Hawaii’s Heritage, Our Yesterdays and Tomorrows. This morning on Wake Up 2day, former Governor Neil Abercrombie joined us in studio to reflect back on the last six decades in Hawaii.

Governor Abercrombie arrived here a month after statehood in September 1959 and started your political career in 1975 when he won a seat in the State House of Representatives.

Abercrombie has had a close relationship with KHON2 over the years, including a special friendship with anchor Joe Moore, who gave Abercrombie a gift many years ago.