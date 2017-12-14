H-1 Freeway eastbound to close overnight in Kapolei

A heads up for West Oahu drivers: The eastbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway will be closed overnight in Kapolei next week.

The closure will be in effect between the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) and the Wakea Street onramp from Sunday night, Dec. 17, through Thursday morning, Dec. 21, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, and Thursday night, Dec. 21, from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

A full closure of the H-1 Freeway is necessary for crews to work on the Farrington Highway overpass as part of the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

Motorists traveling on the eastbound H-1 Freeway will be directed to Kalaeloa Boulevard via the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) and may continue on Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard, and the Wakea Street onramp to return to the H-1 Freeway.

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the full closure. Special-duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will not be allowed through the work zone.

In addition to the full closure, other lane closures associated with this project are listed below.

Right turning lane closure on the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 through Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive overpass and the Farrington Highway overpass on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 through Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All roadwork is weather permitting.