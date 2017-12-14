Hawaii State Supreme Court rules third Deedy trial can move forward

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and may be updated throughout the day.

The Hawaii State Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Christopher Deedy should be tried for a third time in connection with the death of Kollin Elderts.

Deedy was in Hawaii for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Conference as a federal special agent when he shot and killed Elderts in Waikiki.

Deedy’s first murder trial ended with jurors deadlocked.

He was tried again, but this time the jury could also consider the lesser charge of manslaughter. That jury acquitted Deedy of murder, but could not reach a verdict on the lesser charges.

In February, Deedy’s attorney, Thomas Otake, argued that a third trial would be considered double jeopardy because Deedy was already acquitted of the lesser offenses when the court instructed the jury not to consider them during the first trial.

Otake says the court also ruled that there was no evidence to support reckless manslaughter.

The Elderts family said they were hopeful that the court will retry Deedy. They said they’re not giving up until they see justice has been serve

“Based on the foregoing, we affirm the circuit court’s (1) Order Denying Defendant Deedy’s Motion to Dismiss Under State v. Moriwake; (2) Order Denying Defendant Deedy’s Motion to Dismiss Under the United States Constitution; (3) Order Denying Defendant Deedy’s Motion to Dismiss Under the Hawaii Constitution; and (4) Order Denying Defendant Deedy’s Motion to Dismiss Under Haw. Rev. Stat. §§ 701-109, 701-110, and 701-111. This case is remanded to the circuit court for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”