Five Guys Burgers & Fries will be opening their third location in Hawaii soon at Pearlridge Center. Andrew Senyk, their Director of Operations, and Kekua Mahoe, tell us all about that plus they show us how to make their delicious Five Guys Burger and Hot Dog.

Website: www.fiveguys.com

If you’re interested in joining the Five Guys team, email Andrew at Andrew@hawaiifiveguys.com.