Hawaii’s only Volvo dealership closes amid legal battle



The state’s only Volvo dealership has closed.

The franchisee, Envy Hawaii, which operated under the name Volvo Cars of Honolulu, says it was notified by Volvo last week that its franchise rights were being terminated.

The decision comes after a year-long, and still ongoing, court battle.

About a year ago, the distributor failed to renew its license in Hawaii, resulting in a shutdown of new car sales for several weeks.

Envy began sales and service of new Volvos in 2012 and expanded its inventory in 2014 to include pre-owned vehicles.

“I am heartbroken for all my employees and customers. This is not news I wanted to give them before Christmas,” said owner Mike Fedotov. “I love the team I have here and all the customers that supported us from the beginning. We are the only Volvo dealer in the state, and Volvo has said nothing about plans to take care of my customers.”

At the beginning of the year, the company said it had 50 workers. That number dwindled to 11 over the course of the year.