Kakaako Gateway parks to close again, will reopen with Waterfront

Two Kakaako parks will close once again for maintenance and remain closed through the end of the year.

The Kakaako Gateway parks that were previously closed in October will close again Sunday, Dec. 17.

They will remain closed until Monday, Jan. 8, which is when Kakaako Waterfront Park will also reopen.

“This is an opportune time for us to conduct maintenance, because no major events have requested permits for those two parks, so we can do the work that needs to be done with minimal disruption to the park-going public,” said Hawaii Community Development Authority (HCDA) Interim Executive Director Garett Kamemoto.

HCDA says some campers who had previously occupied the Waterfront Park have moved around Gateway Park. A new security contractor has been successful in moving the campers out of the park at night when the park closes, but the campers have been setting up shop on the sidewalk.

Officials say state and city crews will be enforcing park closure hours as well as city ordinances for three days starting Sunday night, and will continue enforcement on an ongoing basis as needed. Outreach providers will continue to offer services and shelter space to displaced campers.

The Point Panic area of Kakaako Waterfront Park and Kewalo Basin Park will remain open.