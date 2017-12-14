Laulima: Mother of three girls prepares transition from shelter to home

Related Coverage The Laulima Giving Program

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

Mom is a single mother of three girls.

They’ve been living in a shelter due to domestic violence and are preparing to transition out of the shelter into their own place next month.

Mom also suffers from back and knee problems and will soon be undergoing knee surgery.

Her two oldest girls have special needs and one has type 2 diabetes and other health problems.

It’s been a struggle emotionally as well, for all of them. They go to therapy to recover from the trauma.

Mom works on call and is attending college to try to build a better life for them.

Their caseworker says household items like pots, pans, dishes, and a microwave would be of great help as they transition into their new home.

For her daughters, clothing and shoes for school (16-year-old: 4X top, 28, women’s shoe size 13, 11-year-old: XL top, 14, women’s shoe size 12; 4-year-old: 5T).

Her 16-year-old loves books and anime, her 11-year-old crafts or science kits, and her 4-year-old could use learning toys or workbooks.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-384.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.