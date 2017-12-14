Rainbow Warriors ready for Utah Valley, Ganot to host Coaches vs. Cancer event

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team seeks its third straight win when it hosts Utah Valley on Sunday, Dec. 17. Tipoff is 5:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors have won six of its seven at home this season, including a pair of double-digit wins over Prairie View A&M and UH Hilo to begin its current homestand. Redshirt freshman Drew Buggs was the leading scorer in both those games, including a season-high 17 points against Prairie View A&M.

UH and Utah Valley will meet for the first-time ever. The Wolverines hail from the Western Athletic Conference, which UH was formerly a part of for 33 seasons (1979-2012). This will be the second squad from Utah that UH will face in a two-week span. The ‘Bows lost at the University of Utah, 80-60, on Dec. 2.

Following its game against Utah Valley, UH will host the ninth annual Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, opening up with nationally ranked Miami.

Game 9

Who: Hawai’i (6-2, 0-0 Big West) vs. Utah Valley (6-4, 0-0 WAC)

When: Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017

Time: 5:00 p.m. HT

Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI

Television: Live on Spectrum Sports – Channels 16 (SD) and 1016 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.

Streaming Video: BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).

Radio: Live on ESPN 1420 AM with Bobby Curran and Jeff Portnoy. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Audio Webcast: ESPN1420am.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Ticket Information: $5-$30. UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Available for purchase online.

Promotions: California Hotel and Casino is the game sponsor and will award a Vacations Hawaii trip to Las Vegas during the Shaka nene dance contest at halftime. Sign up for your chance to win at the sports marketing table at Gate A. Basketball fans are encouraged to take pictures at our FREE UH Holiday Photo Booth located on the Ewa side of the Stan Sheriff Center concourse.

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his third season at UH (48-24). Mark Pope is in his third season at Utah Valley (35-39).

Series Information: First meeting.

About Utah Valley: After dropping its first two games at Kentucky and at Duke, the Wolverines have won six of their last eight games…Utah Valley will host Bethesda on Thursday before traveling to the islands this weekend…the team is led by 7-0 senior center Akolda Manyang, an Oklahoma transfer who leads the team with 15.7 ppg and 9.7 rpg…four others average double-digits for a squad that averages 78.8 ppg and shoots 48.9% from the floor.

‘Bow Bits: Senior forward Gibson Johnson will face two of his former teammates from a Salt Lake Community College squad that won the 2016 junior college national championship: junior guard Conner Toolson and his younger brother, sophomore guard McKay Johnson…junior forward Jack Purchase ranks eighth nationally in assists-turnover ratio (4.83-1)…Purchase has 29 assists to just six turnovers this season…UH received one vote in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll…UH is 6-1 at home this year and 9-2 in its last 11 homes games dating back to last season…six of UH’s eight games have been decided by double-figures, including the last five contests…UH’s two losses this year are against Nevada and Utah, who are a combined 15-4 on the season…UH leads the Big West in assists at 14.8 per game…a total of 60 percent of the team’s field goals have been assisted…UH has out-rebounded six of its first eight opponents, including a +12 advantage in each of the last two contests…the UH bench has contributed no less than 25 points in each of the last six games.

Head coach Eran Ganot will host a Coaches vs. Cancer event on December 20th:

#HawaiiMBB