Star Wars fans in Hawaii excited for premiere of ‘The Last Jedi’



The wait is finally over for Stars Wars fans across the galaxy.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiered Thursday night. More than 3,000 tickets were sold for showings at Consolidated Theatres Ward.

“I’ve been waiting two years for this,” said fan Michael Otsuji. “I go to every Star Wars movie, always been there on opening night.”

KHON2 caught up with some fans who were heading into the double feature for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” followed by the premiere of “The Last Jedi.”

Otsuji came straight from work to support the dark side, dressed as Dark Vader.

“It’s been one of the few movies since I was a kid, it just changed my life,” he said. “(The costume) matched my work clothes, so I didn’t have to change that much.”

Another super fan still hasn’t watched the trailer in order to avoid spoilers.

“I’m really excited. I don’t want to ruin any of the secrets,” said Elli Horn.

Horn said the film will be bittersweet, as fans watch the late Carrie Fisher on the big screen one more time.

“I’ll definitely cry,” Horn said. “I’m curious to see if they’ve done any dedication to her at the end or in the credits.”

Whether they’re with the Rebellion or the Empire, fans say they’re anxious to find out what happens in the latest installment.

“I’m actually hoping it’s the equivalent of Rogue One. I hope they develop the characters a little bit more,” said a fan.