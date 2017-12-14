Stranger reportedly tried to pick up elementary school student

An elementary school on Maui is warning parents after a stranger tried to pick up a student.

It happened at Kihei Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

In a letter, the school says a man came into the pickup area and approached the child at around 1:25 p.m.

He told the child he was there to pick her up, because her parent was sick.

The student refused to go with the man, and he drove off.

School officials say he was described to be in his 40s with short, dark hair and dyed ends. He was wearing an orange shirt, jeans, and sunglasses.

He reportedly drove off in a red sedan with damage to the front headlight and taillight.

Maui police are now investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.