Tourist sues city after bus stop shelter crushes her legs

Related Coverage Woman hurt after tree crashes onto bus stop on Ala Moana Blvd.

A woman from Canada is suing the City and County of Honolulu.

On Oct. 23, the woman said she was waiting at a bus stop shelter Ala Moana Boulevard during a storm when a large tree fell on it.

According to the lawsuit, the shelter’s heavy concrete column fell onto the woman’s legs and broke them.

She suffered significant and permanent bodily injuries, as well as serious mental anguish and emotional distress, it said.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

A spokesperson tells us the city cannot comment on pending litigation. The city previously told us the fallen tree was a yellow poinciana.

A certified arborist who was not associated with the city told us the tree itself was in good shape, but the strength and direction of the winds likely caused it to come down.