What’s Poppin’: Small gifts from Primo Popcorn

Don’t forget your classmates or workmates this holiday season! Consider small gifts that spread a lot of holiday cheer. Use them to spruce up that gift basket or just as a stocking stuffer, these quick and thrifty items are welcomed additions.

KOLOHE is the pidgin t-shirt of the week and the Hawaiian word of the day. It means rascal or mischievous. “That guy is so kolohe! He put salt in the sugar bowl!” This is just another fun t-shirt from Pidgin Overdrive.

Check out all of Primo Popcorn’s goodies at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.