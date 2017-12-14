Why your home could be worth more than you think, and how it could cost you

Next year, home owners all over Oahu will be seeing a jump in the assessed value of their homes, which in turn, means they could pay more in property taxes.

But Sherrie Kuroda with Locations Hawaii says this shouldn’t be cause for too much concern, “A rise in any kind of tax always concerns people but fortunately for us tax assessment has lagged behind market value for homes here in Hawaii.”

From Kaaawa to Kahuku, the increase is double digits at 13.4 percent. It’s just slightly lower further east on the North Shore at just over 12 percent.

In Urban Honolulu, assessed values are going up 8.3 percent next year.

As for central and Leeward Oahu, both areas are going to rise by around 7 percent in 2018.

Kuroda says along with assessed value, market values for homes in Hawaii continue to rise. “Overall should this dissuade potential home buyer from buying a home? The answer is absolutely not.”

Kuroda recommends that if you live in your home, you should apply for a homeowner exemption. You could be eligible to get $80,000 taken off your assessment. Even more if you’re over 65 years old.