Enjoy the holidays with the governor and first lady at a special Hawaiian music showcase at Washington Place.

The Aha Mele Hawaiian Music Series, sponsored by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, takes place Saturday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 6 p.m.

The lineup includes the Turnaround Arts Hawaii students from Kalihi Kai Elementary School, Halau Na Mamo O Puuanahulu, and members of the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame.

The event is free, but you’ll need to register for security reasons.

Click here for more information and to register online.