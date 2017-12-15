Island Slipper: Men’s Mokulua Collection

Kick back this weekend with these slippers from Island Slipper.

Whether you’re going to a barbeque, the beach or just hanging out at home – these slippers are perfect for all the things we do!

They come in different prints to compliment your style. And with these handmade local-kine slippers, you support local business, families and preserve the island lifestyle.

Island Slipper Locations:

Ala Moana Center, Ewa Wing, Level 3

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center, Building A, Level 2

Website: shop.islandslipper.com